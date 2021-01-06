West Virginia is well underway when it comes to recruiting the 2022 class and one talented prospect that recently took a virtual visit to campus is Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage athlete Jacolby Spells.

Spells, 5-foot-11, 156-pounds, had been speaking to the Mountaineers coaching staff for a while but took his first virtual visit of any kind to see what the Big 12 Conference program had to offer.