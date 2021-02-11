Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2022 cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad is prioritizing relationships above all else in his recruitment and that aspect has West Virginia as one of two schools standing out.

Bin-Wahad, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, had been talking to the Mountaineers for over a year but the Big 12 Conference program just jumped in with an offer in the last few weeks. While that might be a detriment to some, it meant even more to the talented cornerback because they took the time to get to know him.