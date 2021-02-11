2022 CB Bin-Wahad likes personal connection with West Virginia
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2022 cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad is prioritizing relationships above all else in his recruitment and that aspect has West Virginia as one of two schools standing out.
Bin-Wahad, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, had been talking to the Mountaineers for over a year but the Big 12 Conference program just jumped in with an offer in the last few weeks. While that might be a detriment to some, it meant even more to the talented cornerback because they took the time to get to know him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news