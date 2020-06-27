 WVSports - 2022 DB Collins has ties to West Virginia
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 DB Collins has ties to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has offered Collins,
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has offered Collins, (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti 2022 cornerback Raleigh Collins has ties to the state of West Virginia.

Collins, 6-foot-3, 186-pounds, doesn’t necessarily have connections to the school but both of his parents are from the Mountain State and attended school at Marshall so both have had great things to say about the school and the area in general.

And now, he is being targeted by the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}