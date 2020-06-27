WVSports - 2022 DB Collins has ties to West Virginia

Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti 2022 cornerback Raleigh Collins has ties to the state of West Virginia.

Collins, 6-foot-3, 186-pounds, doesn’t necessarily have connections to the school but both of his parents are from the Mountain State and attended school at Marshall so both have had great things to say about the school and the area in general.

And now, he is being targeted by the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail.