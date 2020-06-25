WVSports - 2022 defensive end Nolton adds West Virginia football offer

Miami (Fla.) Edison 2022 defensive end Francois Nolton has seen his recruitment get wild in a hurry.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end hasn’t been able to visit schools due to the ongoing dead period but has been active sending out his film and it’s resulted in over 20 scholarship offers to date.

Among those are Alabama, LSU, Florida, Miami and Florida State to name a few.