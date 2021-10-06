2022 forward Suemnick picks West Virginia Mountaineers basketball

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, the versatile forward initially signed with Robert Morris out of the 2020 recruiting class but spent only one season with the Colonials. During that time Suemnick averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 59.1 percent from the floor.

The Mountaineers had previously offered Suemnick a scholarship and after thinking things over for a few days elected to pull the trigger.

Suemnick, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown during the Oct. 1 weekend and left with a strong impression of what the program had to offer.

The West Virginia basketball program has filled a need in the 2022 recruiting class with a commitment from River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick .

Suemnick initially entered his name into the transfer portal but eventually ended up at Triton where he is classified as a 2022 recruiting target.

That's when West Virginia became involved led by assistant Larry Harrison.

"I have been talking with coach Harrison almost every day," he said.

A versatile forward, Suemnick can play inside-out and has plus athleticism for his size and the Mountaineers first started showing interest in him in July when they were able to see him in a showcase in Atlanta.

"They like that I play hard every time I am on the floor and have a great motor. They believe my skill set and ability to guard multiple positions will help bring some versatility to the lineup," he said.

Along with West Virginia, the versatile forward also received offers from Texas A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and was garnering attention from many other college programs.

Suemnick will have three years of eligibility left after he spends this coming fall at Triton playing at the junior college level.

The versatile forward becomes the third commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class along with Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School guard Josiah Davis and Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris.

He is expected to sign his letter of intent with the Mountaineers during the early signing period.

WVSports.com will have more with Suemnick in the near future.