2022 OL commit says Milan Puskar Stadium is 'someplace very special'

"I absolutely loved it," Livingston told WVSports.com. "I was able to watch games over TV but in person it was so crazy. To see the stadium packed like that and to see all the traditions they have in the program was really cool. The atmosphere was so electric, I truly think it’s someplace very special to play in."

If there's one thing Landen Livingston took away from West Virginia's 27-21 win over Virginia Tech, it's the atmosphere and energy around Mountaineer football.

More than 60,000 fans packed into the stadium to watch West Virginia duke it out with the rival Hokies. Attendance ran high among recruits as well, with at least 15 at the game.

Livingston, who announced his commitment to the Mountaineers in July, said he enjoyed being able to hang out with his fellow classmates.

"It was pretty cool to talk with the other guys," Livingston said. "I met some of them on visits before, but some of them it was my first time talking to them. They are all really cool guys, we got a lot of time to get to know each other. I can’t wait to begin a journey with them."

In conversations with offensive line coach Matt Moore, Livingston expects to play somewhere on the interior of the offensive line.

Livingston is one of four offensive linemen in West Virginia's recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 23 nationwide.