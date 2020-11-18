2022 OL Hamilton intrigued by West Virginia football offer
Cleveland (Oh.) Cleveland Heights 2022 offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton had only been in contact with West Virginia for a few days, but things often move quickly in recruiting.
Now the 6-foot-4, 337-pounder, holds an offer from the Mountaineers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news