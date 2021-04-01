WVSports - 2022 OL Weidman commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Weidman, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, narrowed his list down to a top three that consisted of West Virginia, Nebraska and Indiana but elected to commit to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia has landed another commitment in the 2022 class when Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman pulled the trigger in favor of the Mountaineers.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is fresh off a self-guided tour to campus where he was able to see what the Mountaineers had to offer and how he could fit into the program.

A versatile prospect, Weidman is slated for the offensive line and could play either guard or tackle once he arrives on campus. Offensive line coach Matt Moore was the primary recruiter.

Weidman becomes the third commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2022 class and each could play on the offensive line in college.

WVSports.com will have more on Weidman soon.