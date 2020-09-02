Cary (N.C.) Bull City Prep 2022 forward Jai Smith had a feeling that an offer from West Virginia was coming so he wasn’t surprised when he received the news.

But that didn’t make it any less exciting.

Smith, 6-foot-10, 235-pounds, is a native of New York but plays his high school basketball in North Carolina where he is coming off a season averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.