2022 WR Saunders has 'one of the best' visits so far to West Virginia
The visit for Sunday’s junior day wasn’t the first time that Westerville (Oh.) 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders had been to West Virginia but it might have been his best stop to date.
Saunders, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, already has collected scholarship offers from programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue and others along with the Mountaineers and given the fact he’s only going to be entering his junior year time is certainly on his side.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news