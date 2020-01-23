The visit for Sunday’s junior day wasn’t the first time that Westerville (Oh.) 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders had been to West Virginia but it might have been his best stop to date.

Saunders, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, already has collected scholarship offers from programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue and others along with the Mountaineers and given the fact he’s only going to be entering his junior year time is certainly on his side.