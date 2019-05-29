News More News
2022 WR Saunders loves visit to WVU, planning more

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Westerville (Oh.) Westerville South 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders had been wanting to visit West Virginia from the time the program offered him a scholarship.

Monday he got that chance.

Saunders, 5-foot-10, 155-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in mid-April but made the trek down to check out campus during the holiday weekend.

