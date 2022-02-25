2023 DE Griffin growing bond with West Virginia coaches
Springfield (Ma.) Springfield Central 2023 defensive end Josiah Griffin doesn’t know much about West Virginia just yet but already is building a strong bond with one of its coaches.
Griffin, 6-foot-3, 237-pounds, is just starting to tip his toes into the recruiting process but has been impressed with the approach of assistant AJ Jackson.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news