Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic 2023 defensive end Jameial Lyons has seen his recruiting profile rise of late and West Virginia became one of the most recent to jump into the picture with an offer.

Lyons, 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, was on campus for the Mountaineers 7-on-7 passing and big man camp June 18 and that’s when he received the news that the Big 12 Conference program was offering.