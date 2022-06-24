2023 in-state athlete Braham adds West Virginia offer

First the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, worked out at the West Virginia one-day camp Monday and then returned to campus to compete with his teammates in the annual 7-on-7 tournament. After impressing in both, the in-state prospect received some news that he wasn’t expecting.

West Virginia was offering him a scholarship.

Braham found out after he helped his team beat Parkersburg South in the 7-on-7 tournament when head coach Neal Brown gave him the news.

“I was a little surprised but after the camp I attended Monday coach (Sean)Reagan told me that coach Brown wanted to talk to me at the 7-on7,” he said.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Braham but he also got to know several others on the staff including the aforementioned Reagan.

“All of the coaches have always been very nice and I enjoy talking to them,” he said.

The son of former West Virginia offensive lineman Rich Braham, the 2023 prospect is being recruited as an athlete with the ability to move around to multiple spots including tight end or linebacker. The coaching staff has told him that whatever can get him on the field the fastest might be the path.

“They like my effort and my ability to just play football,” he said.

Braham believes that he has developed a lot on the mental side of things in the past year and also has added around 20-pounds to his frame. He isn’t looking to make a quick decision and instead will only do so when the time is right.

Braham wants to find the right balance of academic and athletics in his eventual school.

Because of the obvious ties to the program, West Virginia will be in the mix moving forward and Braham is excited to add them to his list.

“The school is very nice and it would be awesome to play for them but I’m not against looking into any other schools,” he said.