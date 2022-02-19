2023 OL Baugh adds West Virginia offer, look at possible visit
Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy 2023 offensive lineman Trovon Baugh has already started to compile an impressive list of scholarship offers.
Baugh, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, already has collected tenders from schools such as West Virginia, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Duke, Purdue, Virginia and Wake Forest from the power five level and has been talking to many other schools.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news