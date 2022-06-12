2023 OL Young commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has filled a need on the offensive front with a commitment from Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young on the heels of an official visit. Young, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia, among others. He received the offer from the Mountaineers in October 2021 and things between the two only continued to build from that point forward.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was recruited by offensive line coach Matt Moore and the two developed a strong bond that led to him making an official visit over the weekend. It wasn’t the first trip to Young as he previously stopped by Morgantown for a junior day stop during the winter. Running backs coach Chad Scott also played a pivotal role in the decision making process for Young. Young is expected to play on the interior of the West Virginia offensive line and will likely begin his career as an offensive guard with the football program. The offensive lineman continues a string of success for West Virginia in neighboring Pennsylvania this recruiting cycle and represents the fourth pledge to pick the Mountaineers. Young becomes the first offensive line commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and is the eighth pledge in the 2023 class overall for the program. WVSports.com will have more with Young in the near future.