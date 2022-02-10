Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2023 pass rusher Ravon Johnson started talking to West Virginia just a few days prior to the Big 12 Conference program pulling the trigger on a scholarship offer.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 218-pounds, had been in contact with defensive line coach AJ Jackson as well as graduate assistant Mickeel Stewart and it took only two days for the pair to make the call to offer.