Greenbrier (Tn.) 2023 pass rusher Nathan Robinson was one of several players at the June 10 West Virginia one-day camp that emerged with a scholarship offer and he’s hoping to make it back soon.

Robinson, 6-foot-6, 248-pounds, now holds offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and several other programs but he earned the one from the Mountaineers the hard way with an impressive camp performance at the event.