2023 WR Johnson adds West Virginia offer to list
York (Pa.) Dallastown 2023 wide receiver Kenny Johnson hadn’t been talking to West Virginia long.
But the Mountaineers became one of the recent schools to jump into the mix with a scholarship offer after a conversation with assistant Sean Reagan.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news