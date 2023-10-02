Washington, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, had been on the radar for the coaching staff for quite some time but moved up the board after an impressive performance at a camp over the summer where he was timed well and played sticky coverage.

West Virginia has been searching for options to fill out the defensive backfield and Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington has helped address that by committing to the Mountaineers.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for Washington and developed a close connection with him throughout the process. That led to him pulling the trigger and committing to the Mountaineers over other scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and Toledo.

Washington performed in West Virginia summer camps in back-to-back years and ran well on top of performing strong in the one-on-one portion of the events. He also made stops for game visits as well, including the Backyard Brawl.

The senior is being targeted by West Virginia as a cornerback and there are obvious features that make him stand out to the coaching staff.

“They like my ball skills, my speed and my length,” he said.

Overall, Washington becomes the 20th commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and is the latest defensive back to commit to the Mountaineers in this class.

WVSports.com will have more on Washington in the near future.