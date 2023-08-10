Gabriel gives the West Virginia Mountaineers football program a big interior option.

West Virginia has filled a need on the interior of the defensive front with a commitment from Auburndale (Fla.) 2024 defensive lineman Nate Gabriel. Gabriel, 6-foot-4, 285-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kansas State, Illinois, South Florida and East Carolina, among others. A big inside option, Gabriel took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 2 weekend and the program moved to the top of his list.

The Sunshine State native then took official visits to East Carolina and South Florida, but elected to commit to the Mountaineers to help to fill a major need for the program up front. Gabriel is slated to play inside as a nose tackle. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson along with defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for Gabriel and built a solid connection with the impressive prospect. The defensive lineman becomes the fifth in the 2024 recruiting class along with Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 defensive end Elijah Kinsler, Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson and Camden (N.J.) 2024 defensive tackle Richard James. He represents the 20th overall pledge for West Virginia in this cycle and is a critical commitment considering his body type is different than the others in the class. WVSports.com will have more with Gabriel in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQ3Z5 TE4xX3RCRnovZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NDIgLyA4MjM7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

