2024 in-state WR Hawkins enjoys return trip to West Virginia
Wheeling Park (W.Va.) 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins was back on campus for the West Virginia spring game and it was a different experience than his last.
Hawkins, 5-foot-9, 155-pounds, had already visited campus and received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers last time but this trip was even more memorable.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news