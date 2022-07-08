Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson is an interesting name in-state for the next class and he made his way to Morgantown to compete in multiple camps prior to the dead period.

Robinson, 5-foot-11, 174-pounds, first participated in the final one-day camp of the month of June and spent time working out as a wide receiver. The experience overall was an eye-opening one for the in-state wide receiver as he was able to compete against a number of talented players.