“This is a beautiful organization and a wonderful school from what I’ve looked up and found out,” he said. “I think this is the start of something beautiful.”

Williams, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, has since added scholarship offers from Indiana, James Madison, Buffalo, Marshall and a number of others but the Mountaineers remained at the top of his list throughout.

Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2024 linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and he repaid that with a commitment to the Mountaineers.

Turns out those words turned out to be prophetic.

That was only reinforced after Williams took an official visit to Morgantown over the June 9 weekend. It wasn’t his first trip to campus as he took an unofficial visit during the spring but it was enough to close the deal on his recruitment by offering his pledge to the Big 12 Conference program.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter for Williams and developed a strong bond with him after first offering and then stopping in to see him during the evaluation period.

The athletic linebacker is coming off a season where impressed on the field with his play and drew the attention of a number of coaching staffs after piling up over 134 tackles and 10 sacks. His motor and ability to constantly be around the football stood out to the coaching staff.

The Ohio native gets the Mountaineers back into the talent-rich state and provides an immediate boost to a position that needs an influx of talent on the roster.

Williams represents the thirteenth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and is the first true linebacker for the program in this recruiting cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Williams in the near future.