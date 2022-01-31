2024 QB Van Buren adds West Virginia offer after junior day stop
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren was excited for his junior day stop to West Virginia and left with a new opportunity in hand.
That’s because the Mountaineers became the latest program to extend a scholarship offer to the rising junior joining a list that also includes Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland and a number of others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news