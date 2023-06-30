Cross, 6-foot-2, 170-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland and Syracuse.

West Virginia has added a commitment to help address the needs in the secondary from Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross following his official visit to Morgantown.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect made multiple visits to campus unofficially but came to campus on his official visit June 9 in order to get an even closer look at the program.

That was enough to push things over the edge as Cross would wrap up his commitment a few days later.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia scheme and the program had been involved in his recruitment since first offering in January.

Cross previously made an official visit to Syracuse but saw enough to effectively close his recruitment on his official visit to Morgantown giving the Mountaineers a talent piece from Western Pennsylvania.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright, along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown, served as the lead recruiter for Cross and were able to build a connection over time with the course of the process.

It’s another talented addition to a growing recruiting class for West Virginia and represents the fourth player to select the Mountaineers at safety this cycle after Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 safety Zae Jennings, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce and Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe.

Overall, Cross makes the seventeenth commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2024 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Cross in the near future.