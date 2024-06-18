The versatile cornerback picked West Virginia over a list of other scholarship offers including North Carolina State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State and South Florida, among other options.

Stinyard, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period in May and things moved quickly between the two parties.

His final list came down to West Virginia, Minnesota and Kansas State after officially visiting each and then ultimately committing to the Mountaineers.

"I let them know at 10 a.m. this morning over the phone. They all were real lit screaming and yelling through the facility so it was a great feeling," he said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Stinyard, but secondary coach ShaDon Brown also played a key role in his process as the position coach.

West Virginia is slotting Stinyard as a cornerback who can lock down wide receivers on the outside and consistently find the football when it’s in the air. Stinyard had 19 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended in 11 games last fall.

"I think playing the cornerback position is more important to me because it's what I've worked for all my life, it's what I dreamed about doing as a kid," he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is also accomplished in track and field with 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash, and he has done 21.79 the 200 and long jump.

Stinyard is the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the defensive backfield behind Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards, Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson and is the 15th pledge overall for the Mountaineers in the current cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Stinyard in the near future.