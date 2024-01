Richmond (Va.) Glen Allen 2025 defensive back Kamden Tiller got to experience a lot on his first trip to see the West Virginia football program for a junior day event.

During the course of the day the 6-foot, 160-pound, defensive back was able to get a real feel for not only the coaching staff but the current players on the team as well.

He was able to spend one-on-one time with both in order to pick their brain on how the program operates on a day-to-day basis.