PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

2025 guard Witherspoon discusses West Virginia, recruitment

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan
Get 75% of our annual subscription!
Get 75% of our annual subscription!

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High guard Omari Witherspoon has ten schools sticking out and official visits planned to a number of those.

Witherspoon, 6-foot-4, cut his list down to West Virginia, Xavier, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Vanderbilt, George Mason, and Butler with many of those sticking out for the same reasons.

Advertisement

“What made them stand out was communication. The schools that made me feel like they really wanted me and took the time out to call me, text me just to see how I was doing throughout the day,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like that little stuff is important.”

West Virginia offered June 23 and has been in contact since that point led by associate head coach Chester Frazier who has strong ties to the DMV. Witherspoon said that head coach Darian DeVries also has been involved but Frazier has been the primary contact with the Mountaineers.

“They’ve told me I could come there and be an impact player from the jump. They really like my versatility and really like how I could play one through three,” he said.

Witherspoon is being primarily recruited as a one or two, but admittedly has really enjoyed playing the one during his AAU season and is something he would like to do at the college level as well.

“What schools really like about me is my size, my defense and just being able to make plays out of ball screens and make reads,” he said.

Witherspoon is planning a series of official visits to places such as West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Butler, Xavier, and Virginia Tech and is still discussing the possibility of one with Clemson among others.

The plan at this point is to make his college decision sometime around the early signing period in November and he wants to focus on the choice that makes him feel most at home with a coaching staff he can trust.

“I want them to treat me like I’m their son and have a good playing style,” he said. “And who’s currently there, who’s leaving and how they’ve done with players like me in the past.”

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvMjAyNS1ndWFyZC13aXRoZXJzcG9vbi1kaXNjdXNzZXMt d2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1yZWNydWl0bWVudCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2VzdHZpcmdpbmlhLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGMjAyNS1ndWFyZC13aXRoZXJzcG9vbi1kaXNj dXNzZXMtd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1yZWNydWl0bWVudCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==