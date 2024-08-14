Witherspoon, 6-foot-4, cut his list down to West Virginia, Xavier, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Vanderbilt, George Mason, and Butler with many of those sticking out for the same reasons.

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High guard Omari Witherspoon has ten schools sticking out and official visits planned to a number of those.

“What made them stand out was communication. The schools that made me feel like they really wanted me and took the time out to call me, text me just to see how I was doing throughout the day,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like that little stuff is important.”

West Virginia offered June 23 and has been in contact since that point led by associate head coach Chester Frazier who has strong ties to the DMV. Witherspoon said that head coach Darian DeVries also has been involved but Frazier has been the primary contact with the Mountaineers.

“They’ve told me I could come there and be an impact player from the jump. They really like my versatility and really like how I could play one through three,” he said.

Witherspoon is being primarily recruited as a one or two, but admittedly has really enjoyed playing the one during his AAU season and is something he would like to do at the college level as well.

“What schools really like about me is my size, my defense and just being able to make plays out of ball screens and make reads,” he said.

Witherspoon is planning a series of official visits to places such as West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Butler, Xavier, and Virginia Tech and is still discussing the possibility of one with Clemson among others.

The plan at this point is to make his college decision sometime around the early signing period in November and he wants to focus on the choice that makes him feel most at home with a coaching staff he can trust.

“I want them to treat me like I’m their son and have a good playing style,” he said. “And who’s currently there, who’s leaving and how they’ve done with players like me in the past.”