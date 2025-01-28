2025 in-state QB Max Anderson finds exactly what he wanted at West Virginia

Spring Mills quarterback Max Anderson knew that when West Virginia initially offered him an opportunity to suit up for the program that it would be an intriguing possibility.

Anderson, 6-foot-1, 208-pounds, put together a strong senior season where he threw for 1,464 yards and 19 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions while rushing for 1,078 yards and 18 scores. That led to the Mountaineers jumping into the mix and once he took a visit to campus, he knew he had found the right fit.

West Virginia utilizes a similar offensive scheme to what Anderson is accustomed to at the high school level which was obviously attractive but there was more to it than just that.

“Just the environment being up there on the visit you can really feel the excitement and the change Rich Rodriguez has brought to Morgantown and it’s just something I wanted to be a part of,” he said.

The in-state native gave Rodriguez the news personally when he was in the head coach’s office, and everybody was excited and welcoming that Anderson elected to stay home to suit up for the Mountaineers.

Rodriguez made it clear that Anderson isn’t being brought in just to fill a roster spot as he has the potential to develop and become a key Big 12 Conference player in the future. The coaching staff was impressed with his overall skill set as well as how he plays the game of football.

“That’s up to me to come up and earn the spot,” he said.

During the course of the visit, Anderson was able to get a look at all of the facilities in the program and was especially impressed with the weight room and how the coaching staff transforms their players.

“It was cool to see and definitely going to be in a whole new body coming into the season,” he said.

With his recruitment now behind him, Anderson is excited for what comes next in Morgantown especially because of how he felt when he stepped on campus and met with the coaching staff.

“I felt that feeling that this is where I wanted to be,” he said.