2025 OL Bowser discusses West Virginia visit, offer and plans

Bowser, 6-foot-5, 275-pounds, had already been a prospect of high interest for the Mountaineers but his visit made it official where he stands with the coaching staff.

Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser came into his official visit to West Virginia with an open mind and left with a scholarship offer from the program.

“When I received the offer I was pumped and grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect spent a lot of time on his visit with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and he was able to get to know him better as a person as well as how he could fit into the program.

“Coach Bicknell’s message was that I have the flexibility to come in and contribute in any position on the offensive line which is exciting,” he said.

Overall, Bowser was impressed with what he was able to see from a facilities standpoint while in Morgantown and the coaching staff admittedly left a strong impression on him.

“It was an incredible experience and the energy around the program really stood out to me,” he said.

Prior to his trip to Morgantown Bowser also made an official visit to UCF and left that school with a scholarship offer as well. He said that each of those schools offer something unique and the competition at both places is high, which is attractive to him.

Bowser has narrowed down his choices to West Virginia, UCF and Ohio State and at this point doesn’t have any other visits set for the time being. Now, he expects to sit down and figure out his options and decide on a school in the coming days.

“I’m looking forward to finalizing things soon,” he said.