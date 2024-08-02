Clark, 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, used the opportunity as a chance to get to spend more time with offensive line coach Matt Moore and also become more acquainted with Morgantown itself.

“It was great,” he said.

The Mountaineers have been in regular contact with Clark since first extending a scholarship offer in February, but things have picked up of late for the rising senior.

“Things have been going well with West Virginia and we have been keeping good contact,” he said. “He’s really let me know how I could impact the team early.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect spent most of his time with Moore on the visit but also was able to spend time with offensive analyst Jens Danielsen along with several other coaches.

Clark has been speaking with the coaching staff about the possibility of an official visit at some point in the future but at this point is still looking at his options.

“We have been in talks about an official visit and I’m definitely considering it,” he said.

Clark also has recently visited Kentucky and is keeping his options open heading into the season in order to see where else he could visit during his senior year.

“Right now, I’m kind of leaving this up in the air and just waiting till the season to decide visits,” he said.