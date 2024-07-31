Pierre Louis, 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, spoke with offensive line coach Matt Moore who gave him the news that the Mountaineers were jumping into the mix.

Loxahatchee (Fla.) Seminole Ridge 2025 offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis has started to collect some new scholarship offers including one from West Virginia.

The Big 12 Conference program became one of the latest P4 schools to offer him a scholarship.

“I spoke to Coach Moore and I think he’s a great guy,” he said.

Pierre Louis doesn’t know much about the program at this stage but is looking forward to finding out more about what the Mountaineers have to offer.

“I know they are a great school and have had success,” he said.

The plan is to visit Morgantown but for now, he doesn’t have a date set. However, he has visited several other places such as Florida State, Memphis, Central Michigan and Coastal Carolina, among others.

All of the schools are targeting Pierre Louis as an offensive tackle because they have been impressed with what he brings to the table from a skill set standpoint.

“They like my athleticism and finish,” he said.

Pierre Louis is looking for the right fit when it comes to narrowing down his options and wants to find a school that has the right academic profile as well as a good support system.

“And the culture of the school. I look for a good coaching fit where I can develop into an offensive lineman,” he said.