Jones, 6-foot-0, 215-pounds, found out about the news from his head coach who had met with wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall earlier that day.

West Virginia became the first power program to extend a scholarship offer to Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom 2025 running back Nakeem Jones during the evaluation period.

“I’m just blessed to have this opportunity to play at the next level,” he said.

The Virginia athlete is still learning about everything that West Virginia has to offer but he is familiar with some of the players that have come out of the program over the years. And he is excited to make it to campus in order to see it all for himself on a visit in the near future.

“I plan to visit this summer,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Jones as a running back and the coaches like his approach off the field as well as what he brings on the field as a physical runner with speed.

“My passion and love for the game and how wise I am,” he said.

To date Jones has visited Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Penn State, Temple, Liberty, Old Dominion and Norfolk State but is excited to get out and see some other places including West Virginia.

Jones is looking for a school where he fits into the system on offense as well as where he finds the right academic fit and living situation. There is no current timetable for a decision.

“And my relationship with the school and the coaches,” he said.