Northern Iowa RB Edwards commits to West Virginia

Edwards, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, spent the past two seasons with the Panthers where he rushed for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included this past season where Edwards rushed for 1,022 yards and 6 scores while catching 12 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

West Virginia has added a commitment in the backfield from Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards .

The Florida native also spent one season at Texas San Antonio where he had 14 carries for 44 yards and appeared in a total of just three games.

During his time at the FBS level, Edwards appeared in a total of 740 offensive snaps and graded out at 82.0 according to Pro Football Focus in both the 2024 and 2023 campaigns.

Prior to that Edwards was at Hutchinson C.C. for two seasons where he rushed for 461 yards a 4 touchdowns in 2021 across eight games and in 2020 had a total of 713 yards with 8 touchdowns across 108 carries.

Edwards started his college career at Georgia Military College where he rushed for 442 yards and 6 touchdowns on 74 carries in 10 games, while adding 79 yards receiving and a touchdown.

A product of Menedez High School, Edwards rushed for over 1,900 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.

Edwards first entered the transfer portal Dec. 26 after the ruling on junior college players and received interest from a number of programs including West Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina and more.

Edwards took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 7 and was recruited by running backs coach Chad Scott.

The graduate transfer has one year of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Edwards becomes the second transfer portal running back to commit to the Mountaineers following Catawba College rusher LJ Turner.

WVSports.com will have more with Edwards in the near future.