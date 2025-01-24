2025 signee Braydon Hawthorne updates progress

Hawthorne, 6-foot-9, 190-pounds, is putting together a strong senior season averaging 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game which has him drawing plenty of attention nationally including being nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.

And he’s only seen his stock continue to rise since that point.

Huntington Prep (W.Va.) 2025 forward Braydon Hawthorne committed to West Virginia in October and then signed with the basketball program the next month.

“It means a lot to me, it just makes me realize what I can do and if I keep working hard I can probably play in year one,” he said.

Since he signed with the Mountaineers Hawthorne has built an even stronger connection with his lead recruiter associate head coach Chester Frazier as well as the rest of the coaching staff. He speaks with them on an almost daily basis and they continue to check in on how things are going.

“We talk a lot,” he said.

On the court, Hawthorne believes that he has improved significantly in his ability to read defenses and coverages, while he has continued to improve on the defensive end of the floor. Given his size and length, Hawthorne can guard any position at the one through the four.

While he is focused on closing out his high school career in a strong fashion, he is also looking forward to arriving in West Virginia and suiting up for the Mountaineers.

“Just come in with the mindset of getting better and being strong and being myself,” he said.

The primary objective for Hawthorne is to continue to work both on his shot and his body in order to put himself in the best position to play as a true freshman.

“I can’t wait to get up there and help. I’m very excited and just excited to bring that winning mindset,” he said. “Just stay tuned there’s more to come and I’m going to keep working.”