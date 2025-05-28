Breaking down WVU's 2025 opponents by ESPN SP+, win totals, and title odds

West Virginia’s 2025 schedule features eight opponents ranked ahead of the Mountaineers in ESPN’s updated SP+ ratings, with several expected to contend for bowl games or more, based on FanDuel’s projections.
The Mountaineers are ranked No. 57 overall with an SP+ score of 1.0, including 29.9 on offense (47th), 28.9 on defense (73rd), and 0.2 in special teams (18th). FanDuel set WVU’s win total at 5.5, with odds of +6000 to win the Big 12 and +100,000 to win the national championship.
Note: WVU opens the season against Robert Morris, which competes at the FCS level. Because of that, neither ESPN’s SP+ nor FanDuel provides rankings or odds for that matchup.
WVU’s 2025 opponents ranked by SP+, with FanDuel odds
No. 22 Arizona State (12.2 SP+ score) Offense: 32.6 (26) | Defense: 20.4 (27) | Special Teams: -0.6 (136) Win Total: 8.5 | Big 12 Odds: +650 | National Title Odds: +12,000
No. 26 Texas Tech (11.8) Offense: 38.3 (9) | Defense: 26.5 (55) | Special Teams: 0.2 (23) Win Total: 8.5 | Big 12 Odds: +650 | National Title Odds: +11,000
No. 27 BYU (11.5) Offense: 32.2 (29) | Defense: 20.6 (30) | Special Teams: 0.3 (10) Win Total: 8.5 | Big 12 Odds: +1000 | National Title Odds: +22,000
No. 29 TCU (11.1) Offense: 34.8 (19) | Defense: 23.7 (38) | Special Teams: -0.1 (92) Win Total: 7.5 | Big 12 Odds: +950 | National Title Odds: +16,000
No. 31 Utah (11.0) Offense: 28.3 (54) | Defense: 17.3 (16) | Special Teams: 0.2 (36) Win Total: 7.5 | Big 12 Odds: +700 | National Title Odds: +12,000
No. 47 Pittsburgh (3.4) Offense: 29.9 (45) | Defense: 26.5 (56) | Special Teams: 0.2 (17) Win Total: 5.5 | National Title Odds: +65,000
No. 50 Kansas (3.0) Offense: 32.0 (31) | Defense: 29.0 (75) | Special Teams: -0.1 (94) Win Total: 7.5 | Big 12 Odds: +1200 | National Title Odds: +32,000
No. 52 Colorado (2.6) Offense: 29.9 (46) | Defense: 27.2 (60) | Special Teams: -0.2 (114) Win Total: 6.5 | Big 12 Odds: +2600 | National Title Odds: +55,000
No. 59 Houston (0.9) Offense: 24.3 (91) | Defense: 23.4 (36) | Special Teams: -0.2 (120) Win Total: 5.5 | Big 12 Odds: +2900 | National Title Odds: +100,000
No. 61 UCF (0.4) Offense: 27.8 (57) | Defense: 27.3 (62) | Special Teams: 0.0 (81) Win Total: 5.5 | Big 12 Odds: +5000 | National Title Odds: +100,000
No. 80 Ohio (-4.4) Offense: 25.2 (83) | Defense: 29.6 (79) | Special Teams: -0.3 (131) Win Total: 7.5 | National Title Odds: +100,000
