Breaking down WVU's 2025 opponents by ESPN SP+, win totals, and title odds

West Virginia’s 2025 schedule features eight opponents ranked ahead of the Mountaineers in ESPN’s updated SP+ ratings, with several expected to contend for bowl games or more, based on FanDuel’s projections.

The Mountaineers are ranked No. 57 overall with an SP+ score of 1.0, including 29.9 on offense (47th), 28.9 on defense (73rd), and 0.2 in special teams (18th). FanDuel set WVU’s win total at 5.5, with odds of +6000 to win the Big 12 and +100,000 to win the national championship.

Note: WVU opens the season against Robert Morris, which competes at the FCS level. Because of that, neither ESPN’s SP+ nor FanDuel provides rankings or odds for that matchup.