Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner 2025 wide receiver Jalil Hall had already been to West Virginia on several occasions but returned to campus for his official visit over the weekend.

Hall, 6-foot-4, 181-pounds, had previously been to Morgantown twice but the third time allowed him to see all of the campus and surrounding areas outside of just the football facilities.

He already was comfortable with most of the things the Mountaineers had to offer but this trip afforded him the chance to learn even more.

“The coaches kind of sat back and let me connect with the players,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott has been the lead recruiter for Hall and the two were able to spend time together, but he also spoke with many other members of the coaching staff to get to know them better.

“I talked to everyone a good amount and the staff is very welcoming,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Hall as an outside wide receiver and the coaching staff let him know that his skill set is a natural fit for what they want at the position.

“They love my ability to go get the ball and move the way I can at my size,” he said.

Hall is still exploring his options and already previously scheduled an official visit to Maryland June 6-8. Still, the Mountaineers impressed him despite the fact he already was familiar with the school.

“I saw the entire Morgantown. My favorite part was hanging out with the players after dinner,” he said.