Teel, 6-foot-0, 195-pounds, received an offer from offensive coordinator Chad Scott while he was actually attending Delaware Military Academy.

Wilmington (De.) Salesianum 2026 athlete Odell Teel has held an offer from West Virginia since mid-April and since that time has gotten to know the coaching staff.

But since that time, he has gotten to know not only Scott but inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz as well as head coach Neal Brown.

Koonz actually knows his current head coach and that made the connection easier to establish.

“I gave him a call and he told me how close him and my head coach were and expressed his interest in me and how he loved my film,” he said. “Coach Koonz continues to keep in contact and express interest.”

Teel had planned to visit West Virginia over the summer for a camp but was unable to line the dates up. Still, he is planning to make it to Morgantown in order to see what the program is all about. But so far he has been impressed with everything that he has heard about the school.

“Definitely trending in the right direction with their program. I’ve seen they’ve already picked up a few commitments from a few guys in the 2026 class so that definitely holds some weight in my future decisions,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Teel as an outside linebacker and Koonz has made it no secret that he has been impressed with the skill set he brings to the table.

“My get off and my first step off the line of scrimmage when rushing the passer,” he said.

Teel has already been to several schools such as Penn State, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Rutgers but plans on adding West Virginia to that list along with several other schools.

The pass rusher is looking for a program that is interested in him and will develop him on and off the field.

“I want to get to a place where I can build relationships and make connections,” he said.