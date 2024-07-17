That’s because the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer following a conversation with graduate assistant Jevaughn Codlin. And the assistant was excited to give him the news.

Greenville (S.C.) Southside 2026 cornerback Somad Eaddy had been in contact with West Virginia but wasn’t sure how serious that was at the time. He doesn’t have to guess anymore.

“The coaches were talking high of me in the coaches room, and it was a surreal moment for me because this is what I put in the work for,” he said. “I’m still in shock because I get the chance to play the game I love.”

Eaddy had been in contact with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral, who came to his school during the evaluation period. And since that point, the Mountaineers had remained a fixture in his recruitment.

“He was an up-front type of guy, and he’s told me he would like to get me up to their campus,” he said.

The rising junior is familiar with the West Virginia program because he has watched them play in the past especially former dynamic athlete Tavon Austin.

“I do know West Virginia is a winning program,” he said.

Eaddy hopes to see it for himself in late July when the dead period opens up and the coaches have already talked to him about making the trek to Morgantown. He has already taken trips this summer to Clemson, Maryland and Old Dominion and is searching for a place where he can grow on and off the field.

West Virginia is targeting Eaddy as a cornerback and likes what he brings to the table.

“Mainly how I play the game and how passionate I am doing it,” he said.