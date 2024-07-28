West Virginia held their final camp of the summer on Thursday and among the many visitors was Greer, (SC) Riverside cornerback Somad Eaddy.

"The coaches kept it real with me and that’s what I love about WV coaches. The first thing that stood out to me is the mountains and the environment," Eaddy said. "Me being from the country, I felt like home. The things we did was played games and watch the players compete, and the food there was really good."

Eaddy and others took part in a camp and then watched WVU's King of The Climb event later in the evening.

Throughout the day Eaddy talked with head coach Neal Brown, OLB coach Victor Cabral, and assistant secondary coach Jevaughn Codlin.

"They was just telling me how they love my film, stay focus and keep balling on the field," Eaddy said.

Eaddy earned an offer from WVU earlier this summer and this was his first time on campus since then. A cornerback, Eaddy wanted to show the coaching staff his versatility on both sides of the ball.

"They see me at the cornerback position, but I told them I play offense too and I’ll have film hopefully on that side this year just so they can see that I'm an athlete that also plays quarterback and wide receiver," Eaddy said.

"Cornerback is my main position. They also said I can potentially be a starter one day for them and love the dawg that’s in me. I’m just glad they took a chance on me I’m very grateful for that, and the love they show me and my family."

This past season Eaddy had 29 tackles, three interceptions including a pick-six, and six pass breakups.

Eaddy said this will definitely not be his last time on campus, as he loved his overall visit.

"First time and definitely won’t be my last, me being a country boy I loved it. West Virginia is a place I can see myself going in the future," Eaddy said.

"West Virginia definitely will be a school I keep around come time for me to commit."