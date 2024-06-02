Winter Green (Fla.) West Orange 2026 defensive back Devin Jackson is excited to add West Virginia to his list of scholarship offers but now wants to learn more about the program.

Jackson, 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period when offensive coordinator Chad Scott stopped by his school.

“My reaction was excited because I’m seeing that my work is paying off,” he said.

Because the defensive back prospect is in the class of 2026 the coaches haven’t been able to build a good connection just yet but he is hoping to change that moving forward.

At this point, Jackson is still finding out about the program but is intrigued by some of the things that he does know at this stage of things. He hopes to make it to Morgantown to find out even more.

“I know about the defensive backs and the talent they produce into the NFL,” he said. “I plan on getting up there soon.”

All of the programs involved are targeting him as a defensive back and have been impressed with his versatility and how he can move around to different spots in the secondary.

“They like my frame and film,” he said.

Jackson has visited Florida and UCF but hopes to make it to a number of other schools outside of West Virginia including LSU, Alabama and several others.