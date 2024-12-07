2026 DB Danny Odem grabs West Virginia offer

Orlando (Fla.) First Academy 2026 defensive back Danny Odem was committed to North Carolina but opened up his recruitment.
And a recent offer from West Virginia has some significance to him.
That’s because the Rivals.com three-star prospect is the nephew of former Mountaineers wide receiver Dante Campbell who played for the program in the early 2010’s.
"It gives them a boost in my recruitment process," he said.
Odem, 6-foot-1, 160-pounds, was excited to receive the offer from the Mountaineers and it’s just the latest in a string of scholarships that have come to him including Florida State, Penn State, Mississippi, UCF and others.
“I was excited. Recruiting is starting to pick up everyday it’s a new school,” he said. “I’m enjoying it.”
The scholarship offer from West Virginia was the first time that he had heard from the Mountaineers coaching staff. The Mountaineers are targeting him as a cornerback and that has some appeal to him.
“That’s what I want to play,” he said.
The plan is for him to make his way to Morgantown for a visit at some point before the end of the year either for a gameday stop or a junior day in order to get a look at the school.
Odem is now keeping an open mind with his recruitment.
“In college football things can change every minute,” he said.
----------
