2026 DB Chris Palmer planning return visit to West Virginia after re-offer

Palmer. 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, found out the news after meeting with his head coach and some of his teammates.

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll 2026 safety Chris Palmer has already been to West Virginia for a visit but now plans on coming back after the new coaching staff re-offered him.

The Mountaineers initially offered under the previous coaching staff but jumped into the mix with cornerback coach Rod West leading the way.

“He said that he enjoyed my tape and I love that,” he said.

West Virginia joins a list of scholarship offers that includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Boston College, and a number of other programs but he isn’t looking to rush into anything with his recruitment.

Palmer is being targeted as both a strong safety and a wide receiver depending on the schools that are recruiting him and he is attractive to college programs due to his athleticism and size.

The plan is for him to make it back to West Virginia in order to speak more with West and the rest of the new Mountaineers coaching staff in order to get a better idea of how he fits into the picture. "I really enjoy the environment of West Virginia. Can’t wait to meet some of the new staff," he said.

While he hasn't had the opportunity to talk with Mountaineer head coach Rich Rodriguez, he is very aware of him. "I know he’s a legend in West Virginia," Palmer said.

Palmer is searching for a good family environment and wants to find a place where he is able to grow on and off the field to become the best player and person possible.

“What would be important to me is a hard-working environment on and off the field,” he said.