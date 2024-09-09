That was taken to another level after Rhodes made his first visit to campus for the Albany game and left with a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers.

Roanoke (Va.) 2026 cornerback Jase Rhodes already had some family ties to the West Virginia football program so when they got involved in his recruitment it caught his attention.

That offer was extended by secondary coach ShaDon Brown in pre-game and set the tone for an impressive experience in Morgantown.

“When he said it I was extremely hyped. I was hoping to be offered by West Virginia because my cousin was also a Mountaineer so to me and my family it is a point of carrying the torch,” he said.

His cousin is King Harvey who played for West Virginia in the early 1980’s and the offer was just the icing on the cake. But truthfully, Rhodes was already impressed with what he was able to see on campus even before and made the five-hour trek well worth it.

“It was electric. I loved the facilities, and the coaches and staff were truly on point,” he said. “It was my first time on campus, and it felt good from the moment we walked into the registration table. I was excited all week about visiting and it was everything I wanted it to be.”

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also spoke with Spears coach Tre Bell and while the coaching staff didn’t dive too much into how he could fit into the defense he expects it to be at cornerback or safety. The Mountaineers have been in contact with him for around two weeks and have already made an impression.

“There is a strong connection there. I love the way that they have talked to me about more than just my play on the field,” he said. “That means something to me.”

Rhodes definitely plans to return to West Virginia multiple times in the future but also has set trips to places such as Tennessee, Penn State, South Carolina, Rutgers, Georgia Tech and more.

The offer from the Mountaineers is just the latest to jump into the mix after Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.