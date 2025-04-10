2026 DB Snyder finds the right feeling at West Virginia

Snyder, 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, visited Morgantown March 10 and felt on the trip that he had found where he wanted to play college football.

Bixby (Okla.) 2026 defensive back Emory Snyder already had strong feelings about the West Virginia football program, but his visit to campus pushed things over the edge.

“While I was on campus there was just that gut feeling that this place feels like home,” he said. “I had already taken visits to the other schools that I had interest in and didn’t have to see anything else.”

So, after taking some time to think things over, Snyder texted nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich that he wanted to give the staff some news and that’s when he let them know he was committing to the program.

“They were pumped and then Coach Rodriguez, defensive coordinator (Zac) Alley, and Coach Weinreich all gave me some good words of advice and encouragement,” he said.

That visit was critical for Snyder as it allowed him to see what all Morgantown had to offer not only from a lifestyle standpoint but when it came to all things related to football. The experience was one that stood out to him as well, largely due to how the coaching staff made it clear where he stood on their board.

“The coaches really showed what they were about and how much I was a priority to them when I visited,” he said. “The campus was beautiful and felt like a place I could call home.”

The Mountaineers are targeting Snyder as a nickel in their defensive scheme, and he has had the chance to speak with Weinreich about how he could fit into the scheme and make an impact. But the coaches aren’t ruling out the ability to move him around to other spots as well and take advantage of his versatility.

The coaching staff was critical in Snyder’s ultimate decision and believes that the connection that he forged with Weinreich was a major part in reaching the conclusion to commit to the Mountaineers.

“I had an instant connection with Coach Weinreich. He made me feel like one of his own players,” he said.

Now, with his recruitment behind him Snyder is excited for the next step of his career, which is closing out his senior season and then enrolling in Morgantown in January.

“I’m pumped to be a Mountaineer and am going to work as hard as I can to make an impact on this program,” he said.