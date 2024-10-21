2026 DB Lawrence Timmons adds West Virginia offer after visit

That’s because the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer while he was on campus.

Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland 2026 defensive back Lawrence Timmons had been to West Virginia before but his most recent trip to campus was his most memorable.

Timmons, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, didn’t expect to hear the news but that’s when tight ends coach and lead recruiter Blaine Stewart surprised him.

“It was so quick I had to double-check if I heard him right,” he said.

After the news settled in, Timmons admitted that he didn’t quite know how to explain how it felt to receive an offer from the Big 12 Conference program but it was a sign of his hard work paying off.

Outside of the offer, Timmons was impressed overall with the game day experience, notably the fan base and how passionate they were throughout the course of the game.

“And how packed the game was,” he said.

Timmons is still learning more about the coaching staff but he has familiarity after making visits in the past including working out for the coaches at a camp this past summer. He has a connection with several of the defensive back coaches and they believe he’s a fit at corner.

“But I’ll go anywhere at the defensive back position whether it’s corner, safety or nickel,” he said.

Timmons plans to make it back for another look at the football program as his recruitment continues to develop and also is planning to look at stops at schools such as Michigan, Penn State, and Rutgers.