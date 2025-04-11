2026 in-state TE Xavier Anderson discusses West Virginia offer

But now with the new coaches in place, the Mountaineers have jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer.

Martinsburg (W.Va.) Spring Mills 2026 tight end Xavier Anderson had been talking to West Virginia since the former coaching staff was in place.

Anderson, 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, spoke with tight ends coach Michael Nysewander and he let him know that the in-state option had caught his attention.

“They said they liked my playing style. Coach Nysewander said he loved my game and they would love for me to play tight end,” he said.

The offer is one that has meaning to Anderson, given the fact he is from the state but all of his scholarship offers have been special to him.

“Getting this offer for me felt like it was rightfully earned after all the days working in the gym by myself but earning the offer from WVU felt amazing,” he said.

Anderson last visited Morgantown when Max Anderson took his official visit to campus but now is hoping to make it back for an official visit.

“I will definitely take an official visit there,” he said.

On top of that Anderson also is interested in taking official visits to most of the other schools that have offered him. Among the schools that have offered are Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Liberty, Appalachian State, Western Michigan and Morgan State.

At this stage Anderson doesn’t have any sort of timeline set for his recruitment but plans on figuring out the next steps and what all that will entail.

Anderson is looking for a program that is going to push him on the field and where he has a strong connection with the coaching staff.

“With me being trusted on the field and off I want to have coaches that see me as family,” he said. “Also I want a strong program that people want to show up every day to watch and support.”