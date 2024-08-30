Advertisement

FOX's Bruce Feldman and Joel Klatt talk WVU ahead of Penn State game

FOX's Bruce Feldman and Joel Klatt talk WVU ahead of Penn State game

Feldman and Klatt talk WVU vs Penn State

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Penn State

Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Penn State

WVSports.com provides a look at the match up with West Virginia and Penn State in our preview.

 • Keenan Cummings
You might remember these Nittany Lions when they were WVU football targets

You might remember these Nittany Lions when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a look at which Penn State players were once recruited by WVU.

 • Keenan Cummings
Podcast: West Virginia vs Penn State Preview and Predictions

Podcast: West Virginia vs Penn State Preview and Predictions

Penn State Preview Podcast

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Oliver Straw is finally healthy and ready to do whatever needed to help WVU

Oliver Straw is finally healthy and ready to do whatever needed to help WVU

Straw is healthy and ready to contribute for WVU

 • Wesley Shoemaker

Published Aug 30, 2024
2026 LB Kenneth Goodwin looking into fall West Virginia visit
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines 2026 linebacker Kenneth Goodwin hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to the end of the evaluation period.

But now the Mountaineers are a clear option on his list.

