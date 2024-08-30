Advertisement
FOX's Bruce Feldman and Joel Klatt talk WVU ahead of Penn State game
Feldman and Klatt talk WVU vs Penn State
• Wesley Shoemaker
Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Penn State
WVSports.com provides a look at the match up with West Virginia and Penn State in our preview.
• Keenan Cummings
You might remember these Nittany Lions when they were WVU football targets
WVSports.com takes a look at which Penn State players were once recruited by WVU.
• Keenan Cummings
Podcast: West Virginia vs Penn State Preview and Predictions
Penn State Preview Podcast
• Wesley Shoemaker
Oliver Straw is finally healthy and ready to do whatever needed to help WVU
Straw is healthy and ready to contribute for WVU
• Wesley Shoemaker
2026 LB Kenneth Goodwin looking into fall West Virginia visit
Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines 2026 linebacker Kenneth Goodwin hadn’t heard from West Virginia prior to the end of the evaluation period.
But now the Mountaineers are a clear option on his list.
