2026 LB Kanu leaves West Virginia impressed

Kanu, 6-foot-3, 221-pounds, was able to get a complete view of the Mountaineers football program touring the facilities and meeting with the coaching staff.

Nokesville (Va.) Patriot 2026 linebacker Mathieu Kanu made a junior day stop to West Virginia Feb. 1 and walked away from the experience with a strong feeling about the program.

“The visit was great. The facilities were very nice and the main thing that stood out to me,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect was able to sit down with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zac Alley along with assistant linebackers coach Andrew Warwick.

Both of the coaches made it clear that he is exactly the type of player that they want at the inside linebacker spot.

“They love the way I love and how low I get and the force I make when I make contact,” he said.

The coaching staff also stressed that they could help develop him to become even better on the field and are impressed with his overall character away from it.

Kanu said that the visit definitely helped West Virginia in the overall scope of his recruitment even though he already held strong feelings for Alley prior to the trip.

“I already loved them solely because of coach Alley but after the visit it made it even better,” he said.

As of now, Kanu definitely plans to return to West Virginia after how this trip went and at this point has no other trips scheduled for the time being.